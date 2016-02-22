Fosbinder Scholars

The estate of Elizabeth Ernst Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russell J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment to fund college scholarships for graduates of Project SEED.
Anthony Nguyen is a graduate of Tualatin High School, in Oregon. Under the guidance of Angela Hoffman at the University of Portland, Nguyen conducted research titled “Isolation and Biological Activity of Alkaloids in Cephalotaxus harringtonia.” He is majoring in biochemistry at the University of Portland.
Alexis Parks is a graduate of Coconino High School, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Under the mentorship of Jani Ingram at Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, she conducted research titled “Impact of Mining on the Public Health of Navajo Tribes.” She is majoring in chemistry at Northern Arizona University.
