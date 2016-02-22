Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

GAO Says U.S. Military Needs Strategy For Rare Earths

by Jessica Morrison
February 22, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada
Rare earth elements are used in laser-directed munitions.
Photo shows U.S. airmen loading munitions onto B-1 bombers.
Credit: U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada
Rare earth elements are used in laser-directed munitions.

Offices within the Department of Defense have yet to agree on what makes a rare-earth element critical for national security, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says in a report released this month. What’s more, DOD does not have a department-wide strategy for assessing which rare earths are critical. According to the report, three offices within the department have at various times identified 15 of the 17 rare earths as critical over the past five years. “DOD’s current approach to identifying and mitigating risks associated with rare earths is fragmented. With different interpretations of which rare earths are critical, establishing priorities to analyze supply risk becomes difficult,” says the report by GAO, the investigative arm of Congress. Rare earths, which include the lanthanide series plus scandium and yttrium, are used in advanced lasers, magnets, and other weapon-related applications by the military. DOD agreed with GAO’s recommendation to identify which rare earths are critical and work toward a department-wide strategy for securing its rare-earth supply chain.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE