People

National Academy Leadership Chosen

by Andrea Widener
February 22, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Geophysicist Marcia K. McNutt was formally elected president of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) last week, becoming the first woman to hold the prestigious position. McNutt is a former geophysics professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University and former director of the U.S. Geological Survey. She will remain in her position as editor-in-chief of the journalScience for the next few months. “Marcia McNutt is an energetic, thoughtful, and respected leader. She will be a strong advocate for the advancement of science and for its application for public benefit,” says outgoing NAS head Ralph J. Cicerone. McNutt will serve a six-year term. NAS also selected other leadership in February. Among them is Laura L. Kiessling, a chemistry professor at the University of Wisconson, Madison, who was selected to serve on the academy’s governing council. She will serve a three-year term.

