National Academy Leadership Chosen

Geophysicist Marcia K. McNutt was formally elected president of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) last week, becoming the first woman to hold the prestigious position. McNutt is a former geophysics professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University and former director of the U.S. Geological Survey. She will remain in her position as editor-in-chief of the journalScience for the next few months. “Marcia McNutt is an energetic, thoughtful, and respected leader. She will be a strong advocate for the advancement of science and for its application for public benefit,” says outgoing NAS head Ralph J. Cicerone. McNutt will serve a six-year term. NAS also selected other leadership in February. Among them is Laura L. Kiessling, a chemistry professor at the University of Wisconson, Madison, who was selected to serve on the academy’s governing council. She will serve a three-year term.
