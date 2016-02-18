Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Pliant Launches To Tackle Fibrotic Diseases

Start-ups: Research from four UCSF labs provide foundation for well-financed biotech firm

by Lisa M Jarvis
February 18, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

LEADER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Pliant
Pliant’s CEO, Bernard Coulie.
Photo of Bernard Coulie.
Credit: Pliant
Pliant’s CEO, Bernard Coulie.

Another biotech firm is debuting with a hefty first round of financing. Rooted in work emerging from four labs at the University of California, San Francisco, Pliant Therapeutics is launching with $45 million in Series A funding from the venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures to develop treatments for fibrotic disorders.

Pliant is the result of several years of work by life sciences-focused Third Rock, which wanted to tap into a surge in research related to diseases that cause scar tissue to accumulate.

The fibrosis field previously struggled to design clinical trials that could show treatments were working. But in 2014, two drugs for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a deadly disease marked by the accumulation of scar tissue on the lungs, received FDA’s nod. Their clinical development provided a blueprint for the kind of endpoints—measures of efficacy—that regulatory authorities deem acceptable.

“Once there was an understanding of the clinical path forward, there was a lot of interest in finding new compounds,” says Pliant CEO Bernard Coulie. “That has really pushed the science forward.”

Although Pliant will look across multiple drug targets, its pipeline already includes an advanced molecule for IPF discovered in the labs of UCSF chemist William DeGrado.

Researchers have long sought ways to fine-tune the activity of TGF-β, a protein that is responsible for scarring but which also plays a beneficial role in other tissues. Fellow UCSF researcher Dean Sheppard found that avb1, a member of a family of signaling proteins called integrins, orchestrates the activation of TGF-β in lung cells. That insight led DeGrado to design a selective avb1 inhibitor, which the UCSF scientists then showed could reduce scarring in the lungs, liver, and kidneys of mice.

That molecule is currently undergoing lead optimization, and the goal is to get it into human safety tests in 2018, Coulie says. Meanwhile, several other drug targets are being pursued.

With seven employees already on board, Pliant is currently setting up labs in Redwood City, Calif. Coulie expects the company to grow to about 25 people—mostly biologists and chemists—by the end of the year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goldman Sachs leads $132 million investment in cancer start-up
UCLA-partnered company emerges from stealth
Nested Therapeutics rakes in $90 million series A

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE