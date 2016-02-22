Posco Moves Into Lithium Chemicals

The South Korean steel producer Posco has broken ground for a lithium chemicals plant in Salta, Argentina. The plant will have the capacity to make 2,500 metric tons per year of refined lithium salts that can be used in lithium-ion batteries. Salta is on the edge of a huge salt flat, Salinas Grandes, that covers 6,000 km2. With the investment, Posco will join a small group of companies worldwide, including the U.S. firms FMC and Albemarle, that produce battery-grade lithium salts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter