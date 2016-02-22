Sandoz Buys Rights To Pfizer Biosimilar

Sandoz, the generic drug arm of Novartis, has acquired rights to Pfizer’s biosimilar version of infliximab in 28 European countries. In 2015, Remicade, the brand-name version of the biologic, racked up $6.6 billion in sales for Johnson & Johnson. Infliximab is a TNF-α inhibitor used to treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Sandoz must still complete Phase III clinical development and file for European regulatory approval of the biosimilar. Pfizer had to divest the program to win regulatory approval for its acquisition of Hospira.
