Synlogic Scores Major Funding

Synlogic has raised $40 million in its second large financing round, which was led by OrbiMed HealthCare Fund Management and included founding investors Atlas Venture and New Enterprise Associates. Synlogic, which uses synthetic biology to push gut bacteria to sense and repair disease, will use the funds to support two drugs in development. The company hopes to put treatments for urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria, both rare metabolic diseases, into clinical studies in early 2017. With this latest round, it has brought in $70 million in funding.
