Thomas Swan Teams Up On Graphene Projects

The British specialty chemical maker Thomas Swan has won U.K. funding for two graphene development collaborations. In the first project, Swan will work with Plessey Semiconductors, Nano Products, and Nottingham Trent and Strathclyde Universities on flexible light-emitting diodes. In the second, Swan and DelStar International, Haydale, and the University of Bradford will develop plastic composites for separations applications. Swan started manufacturing graphene in 2014. It plans to boost its annual capacity to 15 metric tons this year.
