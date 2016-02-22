A True Hollywood Story

I read the story of how Tulane University professors rescued their prized nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers during Hurricane Katrina (C&EN, Aug. 31, 2015, page 27), and as I did so, the only thought that crossed my mind was, “This has to be made into a movie.”
Whether it was Bethany Halford’s brilliant writing/reporting or the story itself was just compelling, I really can’t tell. All I can say is that there was a lot of drama going on in that article that deserves to be shared with the rest of the world.
I think a movie that puts a chemistry (and heroic) spin on the destruction that happened during the hurricane will further serve to shine a good light on our discipline, which is an opportunity that we don’t often get.
It also helps that the current president of ACS, Donna Nelson, has contacts in Hollywood. This is one project that should see the light of day.
Wasiu Adedapo Lawal
Arlington, Texas
