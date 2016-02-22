Ullyot Scholar

Glenn E. Ullyot was an accomplished chemical researcher who worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. His wife, Barbara, had a management career at ACS.
Laan Yeung graduated from West Lafayette High School, in Indiana. Under the mentorship of Julie Liu at Purdue University, Yeung conducted research titled “Adhesive Elastin-Based Proteins as Soft-Tissue Surgical Glues.” Yeung is majoring in biochemistry at Harvard University.
