Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Newscripts

World’s Largest Salt Cube, Periodic Table Battleship

by Linda Wang
February 22, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

 

World’s Largest Salt Cube

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Robert Krickl
Modeling with the model: Krickl with his crystal creation.
A man standing next to a large crystal structure model.
Credit: Courtesy of Robert Krickl
Modeling with the model: Krickl with his crystal creation.

Ever wanted to Explore a crystal structure? Well, here’s your chance.

Robert Krickl, a crystallographer-turned-science-communicator living in Austria, has built the world’s largest crystal structure model, made from custom-designed balls and sticks—38,880 balls and more than 10 km of connecting sticks, to be exact. It sits in the courtyard of the city hall of Vienna until Feb. 25, and then it will be available for other educational exhibits.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Robert Krickl
Austrian postage stamp: Commemorating Krickl’s work.
An Austrian commemorative stamp.
Credit: Courtesy of Robert Krickl
Austrian postage stamp: Commemorating Krickl’s work.

Towering over people, the model measures more than 3 meters on each side of the cube. “With each step you take, you see a different pattern because of this periodic arrangement of balls,” he says.

Krickl says it took him more than a year to build and assemble the model. “I had to use over 400 tubes of glue,” he says. “My flat was entirely filled from bottom to top with this model, and there was a spot about 1 m2 where I slept, but the rest, even the bathroom, was filled with atoms.”

Krickl, who has a Ph.D. in crystallography and mineralogy, says he built the model to commemorate several milestones, including the 100th anniversary of the British father-and-son team of William Henry Bragg and William Lawrence Bragg winning the 1915 Nobel Prize in Physics for originating the technique known as X-ray crystallography.

Krickl has been quick to secure his bragging rights, even registering with Guinness World Records. “I can tell you that it is the largest crystal structure model in the world,” he says. “The last record was 300 balls, and it is now 38,880 balls. It’s for sure.” The model has even been commemorated on an Austrian postage stamp.

He plans to continue expanding the crystal and hopes to reach 42,875 balls. He invites science enthusiasts to sponsor an atom. “You can eternalize yourself in this monument of science,” he says.

Periodic Table Battleship

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Karyn Tripp
You just sank my boron: Move over Battleship, there’s a new game in town.
A game of periodic table battleship.
Credit: Courtesy of Karyn Tripp
You just sank my boron: Move over Battleship, there’s a new game in town.

Playing Battleship, the game where you aim to sink your opponent’s ships by guessing where they are on a grid, has gained a new element of creativity. Karyn Tripp, a homeschool mom of four kids, created a Battleship-style game using the periodic table of elements. Players call out different element names to guess where on the table the opponent has placed his or her ships.

“My oldest son, he’s 11 now, and he’s always been very science-minded and loves everything related to science. Because of that, I was looking for creative ways to teach it and to make it interesting,” she says.

“I’ve always been fascinated by science, but it hasn’t always been my strongest subject,” Tripp admits. “That’s why I’ve done a lot with my kids to make it more interesting so they don’t dread it. I want them to really enjoy it and have that love of learning.”

The game can be made easily at home. You’ll need four laminated copies of the periodic table (be sure you use an updated one with the four new elements), two file folders, and a jumbo paper clip. Attach the periodic tables to the inside of the two file folders, and then clip the two folders together at the top with the jumbo paper clip. Or you can purchase a handmade set for $15 from Tripp’s Etsy shop, Teach Beside Me.

Linda Wang wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holiday gift ideas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colorful ways to celebrate science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A periodic table of signal flags

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE