BASF to slash plant biotech R&D

Following a portfolio review, BASF will cut in half its plant biotechnology research staff and reduce its R&D footprint in North America and Europe. About 350 jobs will be eliminated, including 140 in North America and 180 in Europe. The German company says it will discontinue research projects with high technical challenges, including ones involving yield, stress, and corn fungal resistance. Projects in herbicide tolerance, fungal-resistant soybeans, and canola omega-3 fatty acids will continue.
