Drones swarm to science

February 29, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 9
Flying robots are doing experiments too hazardous, too expensive, or simply impossible for humans
Pesticides: Chemistry plays a prominent role in strategies to control the mosquito-borne disease
Scientists begin quantifying the effects of the Aliso Canyon disaster
Researchers design cell-like compartments to figure out how Earth’s first cells might have developed
A look at recent patenting activity in the fight against mosquitoes, brought to you by C&EN and CAS
Cost-cutting: Leaders expect the combination to save $1.3 billion
La comunidad científica ha empezado a cuantificar los efectos del desastre medioambiental del cañón de Aliso.