Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Big oil sponsorship of American Geophysical Union questioned

Scientists call for American Geophysical Union to reject ExxonMobil support

by Jessica Morrison
February 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

More than 100 scientists are calling on the American Geophysical Union (AGU) to cut financial ties with oil giant ExxonMobil because of allegations that the company misled the public about climate change.

In a letter sent last week to the earth and planetary science society’s president, members of the organization and other concerned geoscientists urged AGU to drop ExxonMobil as a sponsor of its annual meeting.

ExxonMobil is under investigation in New York and California for allegedly misinforming investors and the public for decades about the links between fossil-fuel use and human-caused climate change.

Signatories to the letter include “hockey stick” climate researcher Michael E. Mann, “Merchants of Doubt” author and Harvard University professor Naomi Oreskes, and former director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies James E. Hansen.

The scientists call on the society to “protect the integrity of climate science by rejecting the sponsorship of future AGU conferences by corporations complicit in climate misinformation, starting with ExxonMobil.”

In response, AGU, which has some 60,000 members, said it will consider the questions raised in the letter at its April board meeting. “AGU is an organization that strives to make well considered decisions based on facts and data, and we encourage the open exchange of ideas and views on important issues such as this one,” society President Margaret Leinen writes in a blog post.

A spokesman for ExxonMobil, who says allegations that the corporation suppressed climate change research are false, told C&EN, “To suggest that we had reached definitive conclusions, decades before the world’s experts and while climate science was in an early stage of development, is not credible.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AGU to keep ExxonMobil sponsorship
American Geophysical Union to keep ExxonMobil sponsorship
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Joins Science Organizations Rebuking Congressional Climate Inquiry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE