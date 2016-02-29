Cerbios opens Swiss R&D center

The pharmaceutical services firm Cerbios-Pharma has opened an R&D center at its headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland, for the development of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients and monoclonal antibodies. The four-story, 1,120-m2 facility will house separate laboratories dedicated to biologics and small-molecule APIs manufactured to FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practice quality standard.
