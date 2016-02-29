Chemical makers advance lithography

Suppliers of electronic materials are advancing the commercialization of two new lithographic methods for creating ultrathin circuit lines in computer chips. Brewer Science and Arkema say they have demonstrated pilot-scale production of polystyrene-polymethylmethacrylate block copolymers for use in directed self-assembly. The partners say the polymer will be used to support customer evaluation. Meanwhile, JSR and Imec, a Belgian research lab, have formalized a joint venture to create photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography, a competing technique for creating ultrathin circuitry.
