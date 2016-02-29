Chemists among early-career honorees

The White House has recognized 105 early-career scientists—including several chemists, chemical engineers, and materials scientists—for their innovative research and commitment to service. Winners of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists & Engineers either work for or receive funding from federal research agencies. The Department of Health & Human Services, which includes NIH, topped the awards with 23, followed by NSF, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy. “We congratulate these accomplished individuals and encourage them to continue to serve as an example of the incredible promise and ingenuity of the American people,” President Barack Obama said. Winners will be recognized at a White House ceremony this spring.
