Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Foreign-born grads start more U.S. businesses

by Andrea Widener
February 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Foreign-born college graduates are 4% more likely than their U.S.-born counterparts to start science-related businesses, says a new report from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy. They are also more likely to work for start-ups than for established companies. Some of the difference is explained by choice of major, the report says, because foreign-born graduates are more likely to get degrees in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) than in other fields. However, having a STEM degree doesn’t change a foreign-born graduate’s chance of owning a STEM business, it says. The report also shows that those who earn their highest degree at a U.S. institution are more likely to become STEM entrepreneurs in the U.S. than either U.S. citizens or foreign-born immigrants who earned their top degree overseas. Foreign workers on temporary visas are least likely to start STEM businesses, the report says, probably because of their precarious status. Foreign-born owners of U.S. STEM businesses and early employees of other small businesses are most likely to come from India, followed by China, Taiwan, Canada, and South Korea, the report finds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE