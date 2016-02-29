Immunotherapy firm Forty Seven launches

Cancer-immunotherapy-focused Forty Seven has launched with $75 million in its first round of financing. Forty Seven has licensed the rights to patents covering Hu5F9-G4, a humanized monoclonal antibody against CD47, and other immuno-oncology targets and antibodies. Three Stanford University researchers identified CD47 as an attractive cancer target in 2009 and have since put Hu5F9-G4 into two Phase I studies in people with acute myeloid leukemia or solid tumors.
