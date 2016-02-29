Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Microreactor makes uniform particles

Design of microfluidic device makes it insensitive to variations in input pressures and flow rates

by Mitch Jacoby
February 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A newly designed microfluidic flow reactor with multiple outlet ports produces highly uniform product droplets despite variations in input pressures and flow rates (Nat. Commun. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms10780). Compared with typical batch reactors, miniature flow reactors can provide greater control over mixing and temperature distributions, which are crucial for maintaining product uniformity. A simple approach to scaling up the output of such systems uses an array of parallel flow reactors. But in that approach, variations in reactant pressures and flow rates cause “crosstalk” between the branches of the network, leading to nonuniform products. A University of Southern California (USC) team that includes Noah Malmstadt and Richard L. Brutchey has bypassed this problem by 3-D printing a novel droplet generator with a geometry that is unlike typical T-junction droplet-forming devices. The team used the device to make platinum nanoparticles encapsulated in ionic liquid solvent droplets. They showed that the particles were highly uniform even when the input branches of the device were supplied with reagents at various pressures. They explain that unlike in T-junction devices, in the USC device, which can be used to make droplets with volumes spanning four orders of magnitude, the size of the droplets depends only on the diameter of the easily swapped outlet tubing.

This image shows drawings of a reagent supply manifold and droplet generator and micrograph of the droplet generator.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
This 3-D printed generator (left, top) yields uniform droplets (right) even when reagents are delivered at varying pressures.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Surface Film Controls Gas Flow
Low-Voltage Pump Drives Fluid Flow
Microfluidics With No Ceiling Or Floor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE