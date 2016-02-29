NW Innovation Works puts plant on hold

NW Innovation Works, a Chinese-backed firm planning three massive methanol projects in the Pacific Northwest, has asked the city of Tacoma, Wash., to pause the environmental review of its facility there because of public outcry. Residents criticized the proximity of the proposed plant to Puget Sound as well as its need to consume an estimated 4% of Tacoma’s water supply. Output of the plant, expected to cost $3.4 billion, would be shipped to China for conversion into olefins. The company also plans facilities in Clatskanie, Ore., and Kalama, Wash.
