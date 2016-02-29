P&G to debut biobased version of Tide

In May Procter & Gamble will launch Tide PurClean, a version of its top-selling laundry detergent that contains 65% biobased ingredients as certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s BioPreferred Program. P&G says the product will clean as well as its original Tide while being free of dyes, chlorine, phosphates, ethanolamines, and optical brighteners. To date, most biobased cleaning products sold in the U.S. are from niche marketers such as Seventh Generation and Method Home.
