People

Pittcon 2016 in Atlanta

More than 17,000 attendees are expected to attend annual conference and expo on lab science

by Linda Wang
February 29, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 9
A photograph of Atlanta's skyline.
Credit: Shutterstock
Pittcon will take place in Atlanta this year.

The will be held on March 6–10 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Pittcon’s core focus is analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy, with applications in fields including life sciences, drug discovery, food safety, nanotechnology, water and air analysis, and environmental issues.

The conference, which annually attracts more than 17,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government from 90 countries worldwide, is sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.

As of Feb. 15, Pittcon 2016 has approximately 850 exhibitors registered to appear at nearly 1,540 booths. Some 2,000 technical presentations and more than 100 short courses are planned.

All conference information, including details about registration and housing, is on the Web at pittcon.org. Registration for the entire conference costs $375, and one-day registration is $225. Thursday is a free day. The cost for full-time students with a valid ID is $60 for the entire conference.

The American Chemical Society’s Division of Analytical Chemistry (ANYL) is again providing programming at Pittcon. Its invited symposia are titled “Tracing the Metabolome—Application of Stable Isotope Tracers in Bioanalytical Chemistry,” “BRAIN Initiative Advancements in Neurochemical & Physiological Measurements,” “Chemometrics: A New Dimension in Chromatography,” “New Approaches to Nuclear Safeguards & Forensics Analysis,” “Supported Bilayers in Bio/Chemical Analysis,” “Advances in Instrumentation for Ion-Mobility Mass Spectrometry,” “Advances in Electrokinetic Methods for Bioanalysis,” and “Ultrasensitive Bioanalysis on the Pico- to Femtoliter Scales.” The division will also hold an award symposium for the Satinder Ahuja Award for Young Investigators in Separation Sciences and an analytical poster session.

Nobel Laureate William E. Moerner, Harry S. Mosher Professor in Chemistry at Stanford University, will deliver the Wallace H. Coulter Plenary Lecture at 5 PM on Sunday, March 6. His talk is titled “How Optical Single-Molecule Detection in Solids Led to Superresolution Nanoscopy in Cells & Beyond.” A free mixer will follow the lecture.

The 27th James L. Waters Symposium will recognize the introduction of commercial superresolution nanoscopy instrumentation, and it will take place at 1:30 PM on Monday, March 7. The speakers will be Eric Betzig, a group leader at Janelia Research Campus of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI); Teng-Leong Chew, director of the Advanced Imaging Center at the Janelia Research Campus of HHMI; Bo Huang, associate professor of pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of California, San Francisco; Timothy Harris, group leader and director of applied physics at the Janelia Research Campus of HHMI; and Alex Soell, vice president of marketing at Carl Zeiss Microscopy.

Conferee networking sessions provide an informal venue for a small group of participants to openly discuss topics of mutual interest or solve problems specific to certain instrumentation or procedures. These unique 90-minute networking opportunities begin on Sunday and run through Wednesday afternoon and are open to all registered conferees at no extra cost.

EXPOSITION. The exposition provides attendees with hands-on access to instrumentation, laboratory apparatuses, and other lab-related products and services. Hours are 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, March 7, through Wednesday, March 9, and 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday, March 10.

AWARDS. At Pittcon, 14 awards will be presented to recognize scientists who have made outstanding contributions to analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy.

ABB-sponsored Bomem-Michelson Award: Shaul Mukamel, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, UC Irvine

Charles N. Reilley Award of the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry: Reginald Penner, Chancellor’s Professor and chairman of chemistry, UC Irvine

Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley Dal Nogare Award: Stephen Weber, professor of chemistry and clinical translational science, University of Pittsburgh

LCGC Lifetime Achievement in Chromatography Award: Milton L. Lee, H. Tracy Hall Professor of Chemistry, Brigham Young University

LCGC Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award: Debby Mangelings, associate professor of analytical chemistry and pharmaceutical technology, Free University of Brussels

Pittcon Heritage Award: awarded posthumously to Kenji Kazato (posthumous) and Kazuo Ito, founders of JEOL

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award: Sanford A. Asher, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, University of Pittsburgh

Technical Program

The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, Analitica Latin America, the Chemical Heritage Foundation, the Chinese American Chromatography Association, the Coblentz Society, the International Association of Environmental Analytical Chemistry, the Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers’ Association, Chromatographyonline.com, the Professionals’ Network in Advanced Instrumentation Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, and the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry are all programming partners for Pittcon.

Five days’ worth of invited symposia, workshops, and oral and poster sessions will provide comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in analytical chemistry, applied spectroscopy, bioanalysis, food sciences, life sciences, and related disciplines.

Symposia are planned in broad subject areas, including the following:
Art/Archaeology
Atomic Spectroscopy/Elemental Analysis
Bioanalytical
Biomedical
Biospectroscopy
Education/Teaching
Electrochemistry
Environmental
Fluorescence/Luminescence
Food Safety
Fuels, Energy & Petrochemical
General Interest
Homeland Security/Forensics
Liquid Chromatography
Magnetic Resonance
Molecular Spectroscopy
Nanotechnology
Neurochemistry
Pharmaceutical
Proteomics & Other “Omics”
Safety
Separation Sciences
Vibrational Spectroscopy

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award: Jared L. Anderson, professor of chemistry, Iowa State University

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award: Jürgen Popp, chair of physical chemistry, University of Jena

Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry: David R. Walt, University Professor, Tufts University

JAAS Emerging Investigator Lectureship Award of the Royal Society of Chemistry: Gerardo Gamez, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry, Texas Tech University; Lara Lobo Revilla, postdoc, University of Oviedo

Royce W. Murray Award from the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry: Ryan White, assistant professor of chemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Satinder Ahuja Award for Young Investigators in Separation Sciences: Matthew Miller, technical leader, Dow Chemical

Williams Wright Award from the Coblentz Society: Drouét Warren Vidrine, general manager, Vidrine Consulting

Nominations are also being solicited for four of Pittcon’s 2017 awards:

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award. The award includes a cash prize and reimbursement of travel costs to Pittcon. The honor recognizes significant contributions to the field of analytical chemistry, including the introduction of a significant technique, theory, or instrument, and the provision of exceptional training or a fertile environment for progress in analytical chemistry. Nominations are due by April 30.

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award. This award honors outstanding contributions in the field of applied spectroscopy. Nominations are due by April 30.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in analytical chemistry and/or applied spectroscopy. To be eligible for the 2017 award, nominees must have completed their Ph.D. on or after March 1, 2006. Nominations are due by April 22.

Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry. This award recognizes significant contributions to the field of bioanalytical chemistry, broadly defined. The recipient will have introduced a significant technique, theory, instrument, or application important to the life sciences and have provided an exceptional environment to educate bioanalytical chemists. Nominations are due by May 1.

Visit the Pittcon website for more information about these awards.

EMPLOYMENT. Pittcon offers a free Employment Bureau service during the meeting. The bureau provides a venue for candidates to review active job openings and for employers to review candidate credentials and résumés. To qualify for this service, a participant must be registered either as a conferee or as an exhibitor for Pittcon 2016 and must also register as either a candidate or an employer. Candidates and employers are strongly encouraged to register for the Employment Bureau before Sunday, March 6.

Candidates and employers should bring their own computer or other devices for accessing the Internet and e-mail. Candidates must bring printed and electronic résumés in searchable pdf or Word format, preferably stored on a USB flash drive. The Employment Bureau will be located in Murphy Ballroom 3-4 of the convention center. More details are available at pittcon.org/employment.

SHORT COURSES. The Pittcon 2016 Short Course Program will consist of more than 100 courses on more than 60 topics, including life and pharmaceutical sciences, quality assurance, and food safety. Details can be found at pittcon.org/short-courses. Registration fees range from $400 for half-day courses to $1,450 for two-day courses. Students get a 50% discount. Attendees of three paid courses receive free conference registration.  

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

