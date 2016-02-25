Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sunlight helps power high-energy hydrocarbon mill

Process produces liquid fuel from photons, water, and carbon dioxide

by Matt Davenport
February 25, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Hydrocarbons generated within the SPARC reactor are condensed and separated to complete the process.
A schematic shows the interior of a new reactor to make hydrocarbons with sunlight, steam, and carbon dioxide.
Credit: Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
Hydrocarbons generated within the SPARC reactor are condensed and separated to complete the process.

Generating energy from sunlight comes with problems—such as how to store and distribute that energy—that are challenging some very smart people. That’s the message chemist  Frederick M. MacDonnell of the University of Texas, Arlington, has been opening his talks with lately.

Then he shows a photo of the comedy duo, Cheech & Chong, siphoning gasoline from a car to make a point: Any idiot can handle liquid fuels.

That’s why MacDonnell and his team have developed a process that creates liquid hydrocarbons and oxygen using sunlight, steam, and carbon dioxide (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1516945113).

Their process—dubbed solar photothermochemical alkane reverse combustion or SPARC—generates fuel components, such as octane, that people worldwide already rely on, MacDonnell tells C&EN. “People can keep their cars, their jets, their lawnmowers.”

Researchers have previously produced hydrocarbons using the same starting ingredients, but it was rare for them to generate anything with more than one carbon, such as methane or methanol, MacDonnell says. Working with UT Arlington engineer Brian H. Dennis, the researchers developed a reactor that can create products with up to 13 carbon atoms.

Inside the reactor, sunlight strikes a bed of photocatalysts, made from cobalt-coated titanium dioxide beads, and liberates charge carriers. These carriers travel to a bead’s surface and oxidize water into oxygen and electrons. The cobalt gobbles up the electrons, which then react with protons and CO2 to generate hydrocarbons in a process similar to Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, MacDonnell explains.

“This is an interesting and important demonstration,” says Nathan S. Lewis, who is researching fuel-from-sunlight techniques at the California Institute of Technology. But he adds, “further work will be required to improve the yields.”

MacDonnell agrees, noting the system is nowhere near optimized with less than 1% quantum yield—a measure of how many hydrocarbons come out for every photon that goes in. But he stresses that, “the real discovery is the ability to directly produce heavy hydrocarbons in quantity from carbon dioxide and water in a single step.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device pulls water from air to make H₂
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reactor converts methane to heavier hydrocarbons without forming CO2
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method converts petroleum to hydrogen and produces little CO2

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE