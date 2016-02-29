Two companies join to boost brown fat

Pierre Fabre Laboratories and Plasticell will collaborate on finding plant-based products that could ramp up the metabolic activity of brown adipose tissue, or BAT. Better known as brown fat, BAT is fat tissue that eats up calories to produce heat. Although BAT is abundant in newborns, people lose it as they age. By screening Pierre Fabre’s library of phytochemical extracts, the partners hope to identify natural products that could be developed into weight loss agents.
