Two firms sued over PFOA contamination

Residents in Hoosick Falls, N.Y., have filed a class-action suit against Honeywell International and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics for contaminating the village’s drinking water supply with perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). Both firms had owned the same factory in town that used PFOA to make stain-resistant fabric, according to a federal court filing. The suit charges the firms with negligence and seeks unspecified monetary damages.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter