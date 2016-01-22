Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Magnetically-Guided Gene Therapy Heals Blood Vessels

Nanomedicine: New technique quickly restores inner lining of arteries in mice

by Prachi Patel
January 22, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

STUCK TO THE WALL
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Nano
Magnets trapped endothelial cells where they could repair the inner lining of an artery.
Microscopic image of a cross section of a blood vessel showing endothelial cells glowing green where they have deposited on the inner wall of the blood vessel.
Credit: ACS Nano
Magnets trapped endothelial cells where they could repair the inner lining of an artery.

A technique that combines gene therapy and magnets could someday provide a new tool for treating cardiovascular disease, which puts millions of lives at risk every year. Researchers have produced cells that carry magnetic nanoparticles linked to a therapeutic gene. With an external magnet to direct the cells, the researchers used them to repair damaged arteries in mice (ACS Nano 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5b04996).

Clogged arteries can cause heart attack or stroke. Blockages happen when the smooth single-cell lining, or endothelium, of an artery gets damaged from aging or disorders like high cholesterol, allowing plaque to start growing on the walls. Endothelial cells also produce nitric oxide, essential for dilating blood vessels so blood can flow. Areas without endothelial cells are constricted and have less blood flow, allowing further plaque deposits. Doctors can remove the plaque or open blocked vessels surgically, but even less-invasive procedures like angioplasty scrape off the endothelial cell lining, allowing plaque to form again.

To restore the epithelial lining, researchers have tried infusing the damaged site with endothelial cells, cell growth proteins, or genes that code for enzymes that synthesize nitric oxide. But when the cells and molecules are injected, blood flow flushes these agents away. Implanted stents provide another delivery option, but that requires a surgical procedure.

Daniela Wenzel, a physiology researcher at the University of Bonn, and her colleagues looked for a new way to direct injected cells to the right place and keep them there. First they packaged genes coding for a green fluorescent protein and a nitric oxide-synthesizing enzyme within a viral vector, commonly used to deliver genetic material into cells. They linked the vectors to magnetic, silica-iron oxide nanoparticles, and loaded the vector-nanoparticle combo into endothelial cells. “The cells become magnetic so they can be positioned by external magnets,” she says.

The researchers then injected engineered cells into the carotid arteries of mice where the endothelial cells within those vessels had been removed. In half of the animals, they placed a magnet over the treatment site for 30 minutes. Two days later, the arteries of animals exposed to magnets showed green fluorescing cells attached to their inner surfaces, covering at least half of the circumference. In the other animals, blood flow had swept the introduced cells out of the arteries and deposited them in the brain.

Isometric force measurements on removed carotid arteries showed that the magnetically treated arteries were able to contract and expand, while the untreated arteries could not, showing that the grafted cells were doing their job producing nitric oxide.

The team’s first goal is to improve healing after surgery, Wenzel says. But eventually the technique could be used preventatively to reduce plaque buildup or for those at risk of coronary heart disease. But before this technique could move to the clinic, the researchers will need to test it in larger animals and design better, stronger magnet assemblies for use in humans.

“Slow and often incomplete recovery of functional endothelium is an important problem associated with angioplasty,” says Michael Chorny, a cardiology researcher at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This new study shows “an elegant combination of cell and gene therapy.”

MAGNETIC HEALING
Schematic showing magnets surrounding a blood vessel, inside of which are cells carrying magnetic nanoparticles and a gene to help heal the vessels.
Credit: ACS Nano
Healing cells loaded with magnetic nanoparticles are delivered by magnets to injured sites in blood vessel linings
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sprayable nanomedicine restores function after heart attacks in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sprayable nanomedicine restores function after heart attacks in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Letting nanoparticles hitchhike on red blood cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE