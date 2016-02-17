Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Enzyme Inhibitors Block Ebola

Medicinal Chemistry: Small-molecule enzyme inhibitors can stop Ebola virus from entering mouse cells

by Jyoti Madhusoodanan
February 17, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

EBOLA ATTACKS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases
Ebola viral particles (blue) infect cells such as these monkey kidney epithelial cells (yellow-green) via cathepsin enzymes.
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of Ebola virus particles budding from a cell
Credit: National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases
Ebola viral particles (blue) infect cells such as these monkey kidney epithelial cells (yellow-green) via cathepsin enzymes.

The 2014 Ebola epidemic drew the world’s attention to the virus, which multiplies rapidly inside human tissues, destroying entire organs within days. Although antibodies have proved helpful in treating Ebola, no drugs block the virus. In many cases, all doctors can do is treat the symptoms and wait for the immune system to work. Now, researchers have engineered a group of small molecules that inhibit key cellular proteins, blocking Ebola’s ability to infect mouse cells and offering a new approach for battling the deadly virus (ACS Infect. Dis. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acsinfecdis.5b00130).

To invade a cell, Ebola takes advantage of enzymes known as cathepsins that are part of the cell’s machinery for breaking down and recycling proteins. When a cathepsin cleaves an Ebola surface protein, it allows the virus to enter and infect the cell. Previous studies in mice had reported that even if the two main cathepsins in cells were blocked, Ebola could find alternate routes of infection using other cathepsins. So Matthew Bogyo of Stanford University and Kartik Chandran of Albert Einstein College of Medicine engineered a group of molecules that block a broad range of these enzymes.

The researchers began their work with a known cathepsin inhibitor named E64. Related compounds appear to be nontoxic and have been tested in humans for other diseases, but they proved ineffective in late-stage clinical trials—probably because they break down easily in the bloodstream and are relatively insoluble. The team wanted to see if they could solve these problems and find a drug effective against Ebola.

The researchers designed a library of 24 compounds by swapping out parts of the E64 structure with more stable and soluble components. For example, they replaced an ethyl ester group that’s unstable in blood with a more stable amide linkage. All 24 compounds retained E64’s central chemical groups, which bind cathepsins and block their activity.

The team engineered harmless viruses to carry coat proteins from Ebola and its relative, Marburg virus, and observed which compounds blocked these engineered strains from entering mouse cells in a culture dish. Three molecules were the most potent inhibitors, and all three effectively blocked infections caused by real Ebola and Marburg viruses in mouse cell lines.

EBOLA BLOCKERS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Infect. Dis.
Three newly synthesized cathepsin inhibitors effectively block
Structures of three cathepsin inhibitors
Credit: ACS Infect. Dis.
Three newly synthesized cathepsin inhibitors effectively block

Bogyo says that their collaborators, who conducted the experiments with the real virus, were “very excited” with the results. “They said these are some of the most potent things they’ve seen in terms of being able to shut down infection in a culture dish for authentic virus.”

The three top compounds all carry chemical groups that can acquire a positive charge easily. Once the molecules get into the acidic, intracellular compartments known as lysosomes, where cathepsins work and the virus acts, they acquire a positive charge that prevents them from diffusing out. This activity might explain their potency, according to Bogyo.

Their work is “very promising,” says Jonathan R. Lai, also of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, who was not involved in the study.

Lai added that compared with antibodies—currently the only available treatment option—small-molecule cathepsin inhibitors are likely to offer many advantages for large-scale use: They should be easy to stockpile without refrigeration, would work as oral pills, and would be much less expensive. In upcoming studies, the researchers plan to test whether these small molecules can inhibit Ebola infections in mice and other model animals.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dual-Action Inhibitor For Fighting HIV
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Immune System Enlisted For Antibacterial Therapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxadiazoles Attack Resistant Bacteria

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE