Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Relay Therapeutics launches to tackle protein movement

Third Rock-backed firm will look for allosteric inhibitors for tough targets

by Lisa M Jarvis
September 14, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Relay
Relay’s interim CEO Alexis Borisy.
Photo of Alexis Borisy.
Credit: Relay
Relay’s interim CEO Alexis Borisy.

Backed by $57 million in funding from the venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures, Relay Therapeutics has launched with a drug discovery platform based on the concept of protein movement. The company wants to find novel allosteric sites on tough or intractable targets.

Relay, which Third Rock nurtured for two years before its launch, seeks to usher in the next wave of structure-based drug design. Decades ago, advances in X-ray crystallography allowed drug hunters to understand how their molecules were interacting with targets—and to tweak them accordingly. Those snapshots are now a routine part of drug discovery, but they don’t account for the inherent plasticity of biomolecules, which yawn and twist over time and as they interact with partners.

A better understanding of protein movement will reveal new pockets for molecules to slip inside, explains Relay’s interim CEO, Alexis Borisy. “Now you see toeholds or handholds of places to put a drug, or a hinge you could interrupt, or how you could turn something on versus just inhibiting it,” he says.

To gain insight into protein movement, Relay has assembled technologies that, collectively, give it a “movie” rather than a snapshot of a protein. The nascent technologies Relay is tapping include room-temperature crystallography, which enable the firm to capture some protein movement, and novel NMR techniques that allow binding of small molecules to proteins to be detected and protein conformation changes to be studied.

One of Relay’s founders, Brandeis University biochemist Dorothee Kern, contributed to the development of both techniques.

The company is also tapping the computing power of D.E. Shaw Research to perform long-scale molecular dynamic simulations. The computational biochemistry firm is a contributor to Relay’s funding round.

Relay’s founders are counting on these technologies, combined with medicinal chemistry, biology, and biochemistry expertise, to help its scientists develop allosteric inhibitors—small molecules that alter the activity of a protein by binding outside of its active site.

The company, with a staff of roughly 25 people that will likely grow to 40 throughout the next year, will build a pipeline of compounds based on oncology targets that have eluded drug designers. Relay is also interested in establishing partnerships in neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory disease.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Ten63 raises $16 million for small molecules for undruggable cancer targets
MOMA Therapeutics launches with $86 million series A to drug molecular machines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Relay raises $400 million to wrangle protein motion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE