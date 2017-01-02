Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry: Marcy H. Towns

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Marcy H. Towns
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Marcy Towns
Photo of Marcy H. Towns.
Credit: Courtesy of Marcy Towns

Sponsor: ACS Exams Institute

Citation: For research that has increased our understanding of undergraduate laboratory, physical chemistry, and group learning, which has positively impacted teaching and learning in chemistry.

Current position: professor of chemistry, Purdue University

Education: B.A., chemistry and mathematics, Linfield College; M.S., chemical education, Purdue University; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Purdue University

Towns on her scientific role model and why: “My dad modeled what it is like to be curious and ask questions about the world. When I was young, dad would look at constellations with me, or we’d talk about snow crystal formation and morphology. He’s been an enormous influence in my life and he still is.”

What her colleagues say: “Marcy’s work to elaborate what laboratory instructors know and translate that into guidelines that help them adopt new and more successful pedagogies represents the best in advancing the learning of chemistry because of research.”—Thomas Holme, Iowa State University

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids: Salvatore Torquato
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences: Saundra Y. McGuire
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Norris Award To Thomas Greenbowe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE