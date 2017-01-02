ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry: Marcy H. Towns

Sponsor: ACS Exams Institute
Citation: For research that has increased our understanding of undergraduate laboratory, physical chemistry, and group learning, which has positively impacted teaching and learning in chemistry.
Current position: professor of chemistry, Purdue University
Education: B.A., chemistry and mathematics, Linfield College; M.S., chemical education, Purdue University; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Purdue University
Towns on her scientific role model and why: “My dad modeled what it is like to be curious and ask questions about the world. When I was young, dad would look at constellations with me, or we’d talk about snow crystal formation and morphology. He’s been an enormous influence in my life and he still is.”
What her colleagues say: “Marcy’s work to elaborate what laboratory instructors know and translate that into guidelines that help them adopt new and more successful pedagogies represents the best in advancing the learning of chemistry because of research.”—Thomas Holme, Iowa State University
Awards
