Pedaling the power of chemistry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 2, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 1

Reaching out to the public, policymakers, and the world one turn of the crank at a time

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 1
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Careers

Pedaling the power of chemistry

Blood tests at your fingertips

Raising the quality of finger prick blood testing will require innovation at every stage of the process

University parental leave policies are difficult for grad students and postdocs to navigate

Parental leave is guaranteed by law; why don’t most know about it?

  • Green Chemistry

    Periodic graphics: Fighting stress and anxiety

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the biochemistry of stress and anxiety

  • Business

    French pharma chemical firms assert their culture

    Finding high-end chemistry and services in vogue, major players are investing at home

  • Policy

    EPA review of new chemicals slows

    Industry gripes about delays, questions government orders for toxicity testing

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Researchers take superresolution microscopy to the next level

New method, dubbed MINFLUX, achieves nanometer resolution and fast analysis by combining the best of earlier imaging techniques

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Solving poopy problems with science

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT