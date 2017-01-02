Pedaling the power of chemistry

January 2, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 1
Reaching out to the public, policymakers, and the world one turn of the crank at a time
Raising the quality of finger prick blood testing will require innovation at every stage of the process
Parental leave is guaranteed by law; why don’t most know about it?
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the biochemistry of stress and anxiety
Finding high-end chemistry and services in vogue, major players are investing at home
Industry gripes about delays, questions government orders for toxicity testing
New method, dubbed MINFLUX, achieves nanometer resolution and fast analysis by combining the best of earlier imaging techniques