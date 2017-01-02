Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry: Peter J. Dunn

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Peter J. Dunn
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Peter J. Dunn
Photo of Peter J. Dunn.
Credit: Courtesy of Peter J. Dunn

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Company, endowed by Rohm and Haas

Citation: For leading the Pfizer Green Chemistry Program and receiving significant external recognition, including for the greener total synthesis of sildenafil citrate.

Current position: retired green chemistry lead, Pfizer

Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Wolverhampton; Ph.D., chemistry, Imperial College of Science & Technology

Dunn on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I have a strong interest in biocatalysis, in particular adding new reactions to the biocatalyst tool box. I believe that making full use of nature’s own chemical catalysts is a key part of a sustainable chemical future.”

What his colleagues say: “Peter’s advocacy for green chemistry through forums such as the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable helped lead to the adoption of green chemistry principles that have become ubiquitous throughout the pharma industry.”—Rod MacKenzie, Pfizer

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Green chemistry grants totaling $300,000 awarded by ACS GCI Pharma Roundtable in 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Award: Steven V. Ley
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods: Gregory C. Fu

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE