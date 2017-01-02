ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry: Peter J. Dunn

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Company, endowed by Rohm and Haas
Citation: For leading the Pfizer Green Chemistry Program and receiving significant external recognition, including for the greener total synthesis of sildenafil citrate.
Current position: retired green chemistry lead, Pfizer
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Wolverhampton; Ph.D., chemistry, Imperial College of Science & Technology
Dunn on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I have a strong interest in biocatalysis, in particular adding new reactions to the biocatalyst tool box. I believe that making full use of nature’s own chemical catalysts is a key part of a sustainable chemical future.”
What his colleagues say: “Peter’s advocacy for green chemistry through forums such as the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable helped lead to the adoption of green chemistry principles that have become ubiquitous throughout the pharma industry.”—Rod MacKenzie, Pfizer
