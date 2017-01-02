ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry: Donald F. Hunt

Sponsor: Battelle Memorial Institute
Citation: For pioneering efforts to develop mass spectrometry methods and instrumentation that facilitated characterization of peptides and proteins and provided the foundation for the field of proteomics.
Current position: University Professor of Chemistry & Pathology, University of Virginia
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Amherst; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Hunt on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “Make a significant contribution to a cure for cancer.”
What his colleagues say: “Certainly, Don Hunt can be considered one of the best and/or only people to find needles in the haystack. Being somewhat envious on his achievements, I used to say to the people in my lab, when a great paper came out from the Hunt lab: ‘What Don Hunt can do, only Don Hunt can do.’ ”—Albert J.R. Heck, Utrecht University
Awards
