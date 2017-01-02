ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials: Douglas A. Keszler

Sponsor: DuPont
Citation: For pioneering contributions to design and development of functional materials, including nonlinear optical crystals, transistor insulators and semiconductors, solar absorbers, and high-resolution inorganic patterning materials.
Current position: Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Oregon State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; Ph.D., chemistry, Northwestern University
Keszler on the biggest challenge he’s overcome: “Persuading others to adopt new ideas and ways to approach challenges. I seek to reduce risk and barriers so researchers will support and join the effort.”
What his colleagues say: “Professor Keszler’s remarkable career has had tremendous impact with respect to development of materials chemistry and beyond.”—Rich G. Carter, Oregon State University
Awards
