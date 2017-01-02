Advertisement

Materials

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry: William B. Tolman

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
William B. Tolman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eileen Harvala 
Photo of William B. Tolman.
Credit: Eileen Harvala 

Sponsor: Strem Chemicals

Citation: For impactful contributions to our understanding of copper centers in biology and catalysis and outstanding leadership in service to the inorganic chemistry and larger community.

Current position: Distinguished McKnight University Professor and chair of the department of chemistry, University of Minnesota

Education: B.A., chemistry, Wesleyan University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Tolman on what gets his creative juices flowing: “Talking to students about their science and seeing new and unexpected data! In the next decade, I hope to continue to do good science, educate and motivate students, and play a key role in driving positive change in our profession and in the institutions with which I am affiliated, all for the greater good of society.”

What his colleagues say: “Bill’s work on the synthesis, characterization, and reactivity of novel copper complexes relevant to copper-containing metalloenzyme active sites has been particularly impactful. He is deeply committed to the broader inorganic chemistry community and has shown this commitment through myriad activities that go well beyond the norm.”—Lawrence Que, University of Minnesota

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

