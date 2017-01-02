ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry: William B. Tolman

Sponsor: Strem Chemicals
Citation: For impactful contributions to our understanding of copper centers in biology and catalysis and outstanding leadership in service to the inorganic chemistry and larger community.
Current position: Distinguished McKnight University Professor and chair of the department of chemistry, University of Minnesota
Education: B.A., chemistry, Wesleyan University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Tolman on what gets his creative juices flowing: “Talking to students about their science and seeing new and unexpected data! In the next decade, I hope to continue to do good science, educate and motivate students, and play a key role in driving positive change in our profession and in the institutions with which I am affiliated, all for the greater good of society.”
What his colleagues say: “Bill’s work on the synthesis, characterization, and reactivity of novel copper complexes relevant to copper-containing metalloenzyme active sites has been particularly impactful. He is deeply committed to the broader inorganic chemistry community and has shown this commitment through myriad activities that go well beyond the norm.”—Lawrence Que, University of Minnesota
Awards
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter