ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry: Lawrence Que Jr.

Sponsor: Aldrich Chemical Co.
Citation: For his many contributions to the field of inorganic chemistry that have profoundly impacted our understanding of the nature of high-valent iron centers in biology.
Current position: Regents Professor, University of Minnesota
Education: B.S., chemistry, Ateneo de Manila University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Minnesota
Que on what gets his creative juices going: “An unexpected twist in an experiment, an anomalous spectroscopic signal, and an unusual structure to make are all stimuli that get my creative juices going, providing opportunities to learn about what we do not understand. From a young age, I have always enjoyed solving puzzles. For me, bioinorganic chemistry presents puzzles that require me to connect the dots to discover how an active site metal center carries out its function.”
What his colleagues say: “Larry has produced seminal papers over 35 years and is a leader in the development of this important interdisciplinary field between inorganic chemistry and biology.”—Karl Wieghardt, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion
Awards
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter