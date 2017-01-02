Advertisement

People

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry: Lawrence Que Jr.

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Lawrence Que, Jr.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Patrick O’Leary, University of Minnesota
Photo of Lawrence Que, Jr.
Credit: Patrick O’Leary, University of Minnesota

Sponsor: Aldrich Chemical Co.

Citation: For his many contributions to the field of inorganic chemistry that have profoundly impacted our understanding of the nature of high-valent iron centers in biology.

Current position: Regents Professor, University of Minnesota

Education: B.S., chemistry, Ateneo de Manila University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Minnesota

Que on what gets his creative juices going: “An unexpected twist in an experiment, an anomalous spectroscopic signal, and an unusual structure to make are all stimuli that get my creative juices going, providing opportunities to learn about what we do not understand. From a young age, I have always enjoyed solving puzzles. For me, bioinorganic chemistry presents puzzles that require me to connect the dots to discover how an active site metal center carries out its function.”

What his colleagues say: “Larry has produced seminal papers over 35 years and is a leader in the development of this important interdisciplinary field between inorganic chemistry and biology.”—Karl Wieghardt, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Energy Conversion

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

