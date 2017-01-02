ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry: Marcetta Y. Darensbourg

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Co. Foundation
Citation: For insight and application of the fundamental principles of organometallic chemistry to hydrogenase enzyme active sites and synthetic analogues as foundational bioorganometallic molecules.
Current position: Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Texas A&M University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Union College, Kentucky; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois
Darensbourg on her biggest research challenge: “Funding. While I applaud our grant application/peer review process, the insecurity inherent in it has been problematic—for everyone. It seems that the most wonderful opportunities for coworkers appear when the funds are not there.”
What her colleagues say: “Marcetta’s excellent work has had a profound impact by extending organometallic chemistry from the familiar confines of catalysis into the bio-arena—a domain where most classically trained organometallic chemists, previously, dare not venture.”—Gregory H. Robinson, University of Georgia
Awards
