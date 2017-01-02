Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry: Marcetta Y. Darensbourg

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Marcetta Y. Darensbourg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Marcetta Darensbourg
Photo of Marcetta Y. Darensbourg.
Credit: Courtesy of Marcetta Darensbourg

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Co. Foundation

Citation: For insight and application of the fundamental principles of organometallic chemistry to hydrogenase enzyme active sites and synthetic analogues as foundational bioorganometallic molecules.

Current position: Distinguished Professor of Chemistry, Texas A&M University

Education: B.S., chemistry, Union College, Kentucky; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, University of Illinois

Darensbourg on her biggest research challenge: “Funding. While I applaud our grant application/peer review process, the insecurity inherent in it has been problematic—for everyone. It seems that the most wonderful opportunities for coworkers appear when the funds are not there.”

What her colleagues say: “Marcetta’s excellent work has had a profound impact by extending organometallic chemistry from the familiar confines of catalysis into the bio-arena—a domain where most classically trained organometallic chemists, previously, dare not venture.”—Gregory H. Robinson, University of Georgia

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator: Dwight S. Seferos
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: P. Andrew Evans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry: Matthew S. Sigman

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE