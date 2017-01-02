ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry: Murugappan Muthukumar

Sponsor: ExxonMobil Chemical
Citation: For incisive and ground-breaking analysis of fundamental problems across the full spectrum of polymer chemistry, especially with respect to charged polymers.
Current position: Wilmer D. Barrett Distinguished Professor Polymer Science & Engineering, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Education: M.Sc., chemistry, University of Madras; Ph.D., chemical physics, University of Chicago
Muthukumar on what gets his creative juices flowing: “I have a tendency to place my mind in a reference frame where great poets, artists, and scientists stand guard of Nature’s beauty. I derive my inspiration to do my personal best from the appreciation of the accomplishments of these great humans and from every scene I see around me during my solitary walks on New England trails.”
What his colleagues say: “Based on the breadth of problems he has attacked, the creativity of his solutions, the diversity of tools he employs, and the thoroughness with which he anchors his theories in the real world, I consider him one of the world’s leading polymer theorists.”—Timothy Lodge, University of Minnesota
Awards
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter