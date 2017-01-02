ACS Award in Surface Chemistry: Cynthia M. Friend

Sponsor: ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry
Citation: For her paradigmatic developments in the mechanistic understanding of oxygen-assisted catalytic cycles on gold surfaces and their implementation to nanoporous gold catalysts under realistic conditions.
Current position: T.W. Richards Professor of Chemistry, Harvard University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Davis; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Friend on what gets her creative juices flowing: “Discussions with my research group and with colleagues with whom I collaborate are my biggest source of inspiration. I also need free space and time to stimulate creativity. Outside activities, like riding my bike to work, walking, or playing golf all help me freely associate ideas.”
What her colleagues say: “Her foundational studies of surface reactivity led to a predictive framework for the catalytic function of Au and Ag and their alloys. This work has propelled the field of gold catalysis in new directions by establishing overarching principles governing catalytic activity and selectivity. Professor Friend has distinguished herself by innovative surface science research, plus exemplary leadership in, service to, and teaching of this field.”—Charles T. Campbell, University of Washington, Seattle
