Materials

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry: Cynthia M. Friend

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Cynthia M. Friend
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Robert Madix
Photo of Cynthia M. Friend.
Credit: Robert Madix

Sponsor: ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry

Citation: For her paradigmatic developments in the mechanistic understanding of ­oxygen-assisted catalytic cycles on gold surfaces and their implementation to nanoporous gold catalysts under realistic conditions.

Current position: T.W. Richards Professor of Chemistry, Harvard University

Education: B.S., chemistry, University of California, Davis; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Friend on what gets her creative juices flowing: “Discussions with my research group and with colleagues with whom I collaborate are my biggest source of inspiration. I also need free space and time to stimulate creativity. Outside activities, like riding my bike to work, walking, or playing golf all help me freely associate ideas.”

What her colleagues say: “Her foundational studies of surface reactivity led to a predictive framework for the catalytic function of Au and Ag and their alloys. This work has propelled the field of gold catalysis in new directions by establishing overarching principles governing catalytic activity and selectivity. Professor Friend has distinguished herself by innovative surface science research, plus exemplary leadership in, service to, and teaching of this field.”—Charles T. Campbell, University of Washington, Seattle

Awards

