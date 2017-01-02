Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry: Peter Pulay

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Peter Pulay
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Arkansas University Relations
Photo of Peter Pulay.
Credit: University of Arkansas University Relations

Sponsor: ACS Division of Physical Chemistry

Citation: For the analytical gradient method, NMR parameter calculations, local correlation concept, and direct inversion in the iterative subspace technique.

Current position: Roger B. Bost Professor of Chemistry, Mildred B. Cooper Chair, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Education: Diploma (M.S.) in chemistry, Eötvös L. University, Budapest, Hungary; Ph.D., theoretical inorganic chemistry, University of Stuttgart, Germany

Pulay on the biggest research challenge he has had to overcome: “Our field was initially little appreciated by the chemical community. It was challenging to convince most chemists of the possibilities of quantum chemistry. My first focus was the simulation of vibrational spectra. As a chemist, I have at first struggled with many-body quantum theory. Fortunately, physicist friends helped me to overcome this. The fruitful cooperation with Wilfried Meyer (Germany) was especially important, and resulted in the first version of the general-purpose quantum chemistry program MOLPRO.”

What his colleagues say: “Few quantum chemists have made a greater impact on chemistry than Peter Pulay. While everyone dreams of hitting one ‘home run,’ Pulay has four: analytical gradient method, NMR parameter calculation, local correlation, and direct inversion in iterative subspace (DIIS). These are household terms in the field and part of nearly all quantum chemistry programs used by countless chemists.”—So Hirata, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Lothar Schafer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Walter Kohn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
E. Bright Wilson Award In Spectroscopy: Robert G. Griffin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE