Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry: Kim D. Janda

Sponsor: Alfred R. Bader Fund
Citation: For his ability to integrate the principles of chemistry, molecular biology, immunology, and neuropharmacology to create molecules engendered with both biological and chemical function.
Current position: professor of chemistry and immunology; Ely R. Callaway, Jr. Chair in Chemistry; and director, Worm Institute of Research & Medicine at the Scripps Research Institute
Education: B.S., clinical chemistry, University of South Florida; M.S., chemistry, University of Arizona; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Arizona
Janda on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “There are two things I hope to accomplish: To have one of my vaccines for treating drugs of abuse receive FDA approval. I anticipate that one of my vaccines for opioid addiction, which has reached epic proportions in recent years, will gain approval in this timeframe. And to develop a field-ready diagnostic for river blindness, a neglected tropical disease.”
What his colleagues say: “He has been working at the chemistry-biology interface longer than most, displaying a remarkable ability to combine the principles of chemistry and immunology to tackle unmet medical needs and chart bold new directions.”—Dale L. Boger, the Scripps Research Institute
Awards
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter