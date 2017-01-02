Asahi Glass to buy CMC Biologics

Japan’s Asahi Glass has agreed to acquire CMC Biologics, a contract manufacturer of biologic drugs, for $510 million. The purchase continues the glass and chemical maker’s push into biologic drug manufacturing. In August, Asahi announced plans to buy the German contract manufacturer Biomeva. Private equity-owned CMC operates plants in Copenhagen, Seattle, and Berkeley, Calif., that produce biologic drug ingredients in mammalian and microbial hosts. It has about 530 employees.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter