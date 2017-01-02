Advertisement

People

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society: D. Richard Cobb

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
D. Richard Cobb
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of D. Richard Cobb
Photo of D. Richard Cobb.
Credit: Courtesy of D. Richard Cobb

Sponsor: ACS

Citation: For his exemplary service to the ACS as a leader at the local, regional, and national levels, which has had a wide-ranging impact on the society.

Current position: retired from Eastman Kodak Company

Cobb on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “In whatever leadership role I have, my hope would be to be able to look behind me and see a line of younger people excited and willing to step into my shoes. I hope I can give these people the hope and spirit to fight for what they want and to go for it. Once I see them taking on the roles, then I’ll know my 10 years have been a success.”

What his colleagues say: “Richard is very enthusiastic and has a tremendous passion for the American Chemical Society and nurturing the next generations of professionals. He has mentored multiple ACS volunteers into becoming highly active in ACS governance at the national and local level, as well as the broader scientific community within ACS.”—Mary K. Engelman, Eastman Chemical Company

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

