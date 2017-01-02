Braskem on the hook for $1 billion

Braskem has agreed to pay almost $1 billion to U.S., Brazilian, and Swiss authorities in connection with Brazil’s massive “Car Wash” corruption investigation. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission accused the Brazilian chemical company of paying bribes to Brazilian government officials, including at least one executive at Petrobras, the state oil company that owns 36% of Braskem. In exchange for the bribes, Braskem allegedly received naphtha feedstock from Petrobras on advantageous terms and preferential tax legislation. In connection with the same corruption investigation, Odebrecht, a conglomerate that controls Braskem, must pay between $2.6 billion and $4.5 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter