Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Afton Chemical, a lube and fuel additives subsidiary of NewMarket Corp., has agreed to buy Aditivos Mexicanos for $183 million. The Mexico City-based firm also makes lube and fuel additives.

Honeywell International is suing Illinois-based MEK Chemical seeking royalties and monetary damages from sales of HFC-245fa, a polyurethane foam blowing agent. Honeywell contends that MEK is importing a product from China that violates Honeywell’s production patent.

Eastman Chemical has licensed rights to a nematicide developed by Eden, a U.K.-based provider of terpenes for agricultural use. Eastman, which already makes metam-based nematicides, will pay an up-front fee and make annual milestone payments until sales of the product, called Cedroz, begin in 2019.

ES FiberVisions, a joint venture between Indorama Ventures and Japan’s JNC, plans to expand production of polyolefin bicomponent fiber in Covington, Ga., and Jiangsu Province, China. In December, ES completed a 14,000-metric-ton-per-year fiber plant in Rayong, Thailand. Bicomponent fiber is used to make diaper cover stock and wet wipes.

BioAmber is forming a joint venture with South Korea’s CJ CheilJedang to produce biobased succinic acid in China. The venture intends to produce up to 36,000 metric tons of the intermediate per year at an existing fermentation facility.

Agilent Technologies has signed an agreement to acquire Multiplicom, a Belgium-based genetic testing company, for $71 million. Agilent says the acquisition will enhance its diagnostics and next-generation sequencing capabilities.

Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay $50 million up front for worldwide rights to PsiOxus Therapeutics’ NG-348, an oncolytic virus that addresses solid tumors. Oncolytic viruses selectively replicate in tumor cells, stimulating an inflammatory response against the cells.

Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute has spun off Microbiotica, a new company that seeks to treat disease by harnessing the intestinal microbiome. The investment firms IP Group and Cambridge Innovation Capital are each investing about $5 million in Microbiotica.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma to acquire Mirus Bio
Merck signs macrocyclic peptide deal with Unnatural Products
Lilly licenses Merus antibody therapy for up to $1.6 billion

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.