Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Michael Okoroafor

Polymer research took this packaging innovator from academia to industry

by Alexandra A. Taylor
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Okoroafor
A photo of Michael Okoroafor as an undergraduate.
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Okoroafor

1971
Life on the farm

 

Michael Okoroafor was the youngest of four siblings growing up in eastern Nigeria. His mother was a subsistence farmer, and his father was a railroad engineer. Each day on his way home from school, Okoroafor and his siblings would meet their mother at the farm to help out before going home to study. “Education was very important for the family because that is the reason my dad got the kind of job he had.” One day, his high school chemistry teacher pulled him aside and advised him to major in chemistry. “When it became time for me to go to college, that one seed that my chemistry teacher planted in me was what drove my mindset.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Okoroafor
A photo of Michael Okoroafor standing in a parking lot.
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Okoroafor

1975
Finding love in the lab

 

Okoroafor decided he wanted to be a polymer chemist after taking an elective during his senior year at the University of Nigeria. He then moved to the U.S. to earn his master’s degree at the University of Detroit, Mercy (UDM). He and his wife, whom he had met in a freshman-year chemistry lab in Nigeria, were later accepted to Michigan State University to earn their Ph.D.s—he in polymer chemistry and she in analytical chemistry.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Okoroafor
A photo of Michael Okoroafor graduating from his Ph.D. program.
Credit: Courtesy of Michael Okoroafor

1988
Starting out in industry

 

After completing his doctorate, Okoroafor was hired by the UDM Polymer Institute as an assistant professor. At a conference, Bausch & Lomb spotted him and invited him to conduct polymer research for their eyewear group. “They basically doubled my salary. It was a no-brainer.” Okoroafor later moved to PPG Industries to work on Trivex Transitions lenses and attended Kellogg Business School’s executive development program at Northwestern University. Since then, he has moved into food and beverage packaging and has worked on numerous projects for companies such as Coca-Cola, Heinz, and McCormick. One of his favorites was the Coca-Cola Freestyle soda fountain that allows users to blend custom drinks. “The packaging was so onerous, so challenging, that I am really proud we were able to pull that one off.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mitch Jacoby/C&EN
A photo of Michael Okoroafor today.
Credit: Mitch Jacoby/C&EN

Today
Expanding his reach

 

Okoroafor is the vice president of global sustainability and global packaging innovation at McCormick, where he has worked since 2015. Part of his position requires him to understand farming communities like the one he was raised in. He says that watching his family work hard on the farm as a young person has taught him the importance of supporting these communities so that they can provide a better life for their children. “It motivates you to appreciate the value of hard work. It also tells you that getting an education will probably allow you to approach your work differently.”

Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at cenm.ag/careerladder.

Check C&ENJobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kathryn Jo Otim Hewlett
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Joy of Discovery Buoys ACS Scholar Harry Bermudez
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
E. S. (Steve) Hanrahan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE