Celgene, Evotec sign discovery pact

Celgene will pay Evotec $45 million up front as part of a broad pact to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, including Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. In conjunction with Harvard University, Evotec has developed a drug screening platform based on induced pluripotent stem cells. The partners hope that screening small molecules against patient-derived cells will increase the chances of finding drug candidates.
