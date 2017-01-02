Advertisement

People

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award: John I. Brauman

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
John I. Brauman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of John Brauman
Photo of John I. Brauman.
Credit: Courtesy of John Brauman

Sponsor: ACS

Citation: For his deep expertise, sustained leadership, and unselfish ­service to the profession via scientific journal editorships, university and national committee chairmanships, and learned society executive positions.

Current position: J.G. Jackson–C.J. Wood Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, Stanford University.

Education: B.S., chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Ph.D., ­chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Brauman on what motivates him to work in public service: “I feel a responsibility to give something back in response for the all of the things that I have ­received: financial support from my ­graduate school and postdoctoral fellowships, as well as support for my independent research. Also, the things that I have done that count as public service have been very interesting and intellectually stimulating.”

What his colleagues say: “It is abundantly clear that Brauman has made massive and highly significant contributions to public service in a variety of venues across the nation. Amazingly, he has done all this in addition to carrying out an impressive and well recognized chemistry research and teaching program.”—William E. Moerner, Stanford University

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

