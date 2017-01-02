Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: Eleftherios Terry Papoutsakis

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Eleftherios Terry Papoutsakis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: University of Delaware Communication Services
Photo of Eleftherios Terry Papoutsakis.
Credit: University of Delaware Communication Services

Sponsor: ExxonMobil Research & Engineering

Citation: For technology-enabling fundamental contributions in cell-culture engineering, metabolic engineering, and stem-cell biotechnology.

Current position: Eugene DuPont Professor in Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, professor of biological sciences, faculty fellow, Delaware Biotechnology Institute, University of Delaware

Education: Diploma, chemical engineering, National Technical University of Athens; M.S., chemical engineering, Purdue University; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Purdue University

Papoutsakis on his biggest research challenge: “The challenge of finding the funds, equipment, and the team to solve an exciting problem for which I have a great idea; the slow process of convincing an editor about a paper or a funding agency so that a great idea can come out or be pursued to fruition. And, sometimes, finding the right collaborators to work on a problem I deeply care about.”

What his colleagues say: “Terry’s research has concentrated on clearly defined problems of both scientific and technological significance. He was one of the first to recognize the importance of molecularly based interdisciplinary research (biology and engineering) for advancing biochemical engineering. He defined new fields of research activities and thus provided new research opportunities for a whole generation of younger bioengineers.”—Wilfred Chen, University of Delaware

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Catalysis Science and Technology Division awards to Fabio Ribeiro and Andrew J. Medford
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry: David R. Liu
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry: C. Grant Willson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE