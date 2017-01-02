Advertisement

People

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management: Laurie E. Locascio

by Linda Wang
January 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 1
Laurie E. Locascio
Credit: Robert Watters 
Credit: Robert Watters 

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Co. Foundation

Citation: For outstanding leadership, vision, and creativity in promoting high-impact research and standards development to serve the chemical and chemical engineering communities.

Current position: director, Material Measurement Laboratory, National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)

Education: B.S., chemistry, James Madison University; M.S., bioengineering, University of Utah; Ph.D., toxicology, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Locascio on her scientific role model and why: “I have had many important role models in my scientific life. My first role model was my father, Edward Locascio. He was a physicist who encouraged me to pursue a career in the sciences, who taught me to believe in myself, and who showed me that there were no limits to what I could achieve. My second important role model is NIST Director Willie May. May had been a great mentor who believed in me and encouraged me to take leadership opportunities throughout my career even though there were few female leaders around me.”

What her colleagues say: “By the end of Locascio’s tenure as division chief in 2012, the Biochemical Science Division was characterized by fresh energy, new ideas, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to supporting the greater organization to meet the growing demands in areas of emerging national priorities.”—Hratch G. Semerjian, NIST chief scientist emeritus

Awards

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

