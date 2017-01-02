Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management: Laurie E. Locascio

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Co. Foundation
Citation: For outstanding leadership, vision, and creativity in promoting high-impact research and standards development to serve the chemical and chemical engineering communities.
Current position: director, Material Measurement Laboratory, National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST)
Education: B.S., chemistry, James Madison University; M.S., bioengineering, University of Utah; Ph.D., toxicology, University of Maryland School of Medicine
Locascio on her scientific role model and why: “I have had many important role models in my scientific life. My first role model was my father, Edward Locascio. He was a physicist who encouraged me to pursue a career in the sciences, who taught me to believe in myself, and who showed me that there were no limits to what I could achieve. My second important role model is NIST Director Willie May. May had been a great mentor who believed in me and encouraged me to take leadership opportunities throughout my career even though there were few female leaders around me.”
What her colleagues say: “By the end of Locascio’s tenure as division chief in 2012, the Biochemical Science Division was characterized by fresh energy, new ideas, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to supporting the greater organization to meet the growing demands in areas of emerging national priorities.”—Hratch G. Semerjian, NIST chief scientist emeritus
Awards
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter